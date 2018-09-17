Premier Ford and Minister Wilson to Travel to Washington D.C.

Sep 17, 2018 @ 16:01

Premier Doug Ford and Jim Wilson, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will travel to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 to meet with federal officials for an update on the ongoing NAFTA negotiations.

While in Washington, the Premier and Minister will meet with members of the Canadian negotiating team for a formal briefing regarding the ongoing NAFTA talks and continue their push for a resolution that protects Ontario workers in the steel, automotive, and agricultural sectors.

“Our government is committed to protecting the countless jobs that depend on a successful resolution to these talks,” said Ford. “We will continue to do our part to protect Ontario workers in the automotive, steel and agricultural sectors, and we expect our federal counterparts to do the same. No matter what happens at the negotiating table, we will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ontario workers and Ontario businesses.”

“Since day one, we have done everything in our power to promote free trade, protect against tariffs and encourage the negotiation of a new NAFTA agreement,” said Wilson. “Countless jobs on both sides of the border depend on Canada-U.S. trade and you can count on us to always stand up for Ontario.”

Premier Ford and Minister Wilson are scheduled to meet with the Canadian Ambassador to the United States, along with other members of the Canadian negotiating team.