The LDHC Foundation at the Blueberry Fall Fair

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation will be at the Blueberry Fall Fair this coming weekend promoting its Dream Vacation Lottery. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20.

While you are there, be sure to enter the draw to win this handmade table runner handcrafted by Heidi Trudeau and Lorraine Pihelgas. The winner will be announced at the end of the event.

For information about the Foundation or how to donate, please contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.