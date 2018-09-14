Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation at the Blueberry Fall Fair

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation will be at the Blueberry Fall Fair this coming weekend promoting its Dream Vacation Lottery.  Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20.

 

While you are there, be sure to enter the draw to win this handmade table runner handcrafted by Heidi Trudeau and Lorraine Pihelgas. The winner will be announced at the end of the event.

 

For information about the Foundation or how to donate, please contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

