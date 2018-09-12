Wawa Family Health Team welcomes Drs. Jamileh Shaffaf and Sean Robinson

The Wawa Family Health Team is extremely pleased to announce that two new physicians will be joining our team on October 1st, 2018 and would like to extend a warm welcome to Drs. Jamileh Shaffaf and Sean Robinson.

Sean and Jamileh both hail from the south. Sean was raised in Amherstburg and Jamileh grew up in Bowmanville, but their studies have taken them all across Ontario. Sean completed a degree in Life Science with a minor in French at Queen’s University and Jamileh studied Health Sciences in French Immersion at the University of Ottawa.

They met while undertaking their medical degree at McMaster University and went on to complete their Family Medicine residency together in Sault Ste. Marie at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine. The pair were lucky enough to spend four months training in Wawa over the past two years, and are thrilled to be joining the wonderful team here. Sean and Jamileh look forward to working at the Lady Dunn Health Centre and Wawa Family Health Team this fall and spending plenty of time outdoors in this beautiful area.

Drs. Shaffaf and Robinson will be assuming care of Dr. Julie Weinstein’s practice. All previous patients of Dr. Weinstein and new patients new to town will be rostered with our new physicians.

The physicians would also like to thank the Lady Dunn Health Centre for all their support in recruitment efforts.