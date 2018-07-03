East Algoma OPP Investigate SSM Man’s drowning

On July 30, 2018, at approximately 9:30 p.m. members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call from the Paramedic Services of Algoma in relation to a male who had gone overboard while fishing on Primeau Lake, Shingwaukonce Township, Ontario.

The male was fishing from a small aluminium boat when he fell into the lake and did not re-surface. The East Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie OPP Detachment Marine Units with the assistance of Batchewana First Nation officers, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), and OPP Aviation Services responded to the incident.

On July 2, 2018 at approximately 1:50 p.m. the OPP recovered a body in Primeau Lake. The deceased has been identified as Brandon ODBER, 26 years of age, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS).