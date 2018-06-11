Men’s Night Golf – June 7th

1st FLIGHT: Jesse Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain-5 under par 31

2nd FLIGHT: Len Gauthier, Paul Weaver, Kevin Sabourin- 2 under par 34

3rdFLIGHT: Jeff Lamon, James Morden, Paul Asselin-1 under par 35

4th FLIGHT: Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke Morden-even par 36

5th FLIGHT: Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge-1 over par 37

6th FLIGHT: Gilles Cyr, Mark Szekely, Kevin Auger- 4 over par 40

7th FLIGHT: Reg Spencer, Paul Bernath, Cliff Ingham- 5 over par 41

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Joel Dechamplain

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Jesse Dechamplain (EAGLE!!)

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Dan Guay

Brokerlink Insurance $20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Mike Marotta

Canadian Tire $25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Francis Dechamplain

Viking Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole #6: Len Gauthier

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Roger Gamache

Men’s Night-$10-Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Dylan Buckell

Men’s Night $10. Cash Prize Men’s Night Longest Drive Hole#9: Tanner Paddock

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Peter Russ

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Anders Dereski

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Tom Terris

Winner of Cash Draw for $50.00-No Winner-Carryover

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($2,484.00)-NO WINNER- Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club

25 Foot Putt ($154.00)-4 PUTTERS:

Craig Spooner, Bill Carruthers, Jeff Lamon, Eric Mitrikas- (No Winner)

Trivia Question: What do you carry in your shag bag? Answer: (Your practice balls) Winner: Larry Lynett

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. Wesdome hosting there annual Tournament June 15 & Chadwick June 16.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2018 season!! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.