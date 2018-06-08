Breaking News

Doug Ford to Become Ontario’s 26th Premier

Post Views: 16

Earlier today, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell met with Doug Ford and invited him to officially assume the position of Premier of Ontario and form a government.

Premier-designate Doug Ford has selected a transition team and has already begun briefings on government activities and the decisions necessary to choose his Cabinet. The Premier and the Premier-designate have agreed that the transition of power will take place on June 29, 2018.

“I have accepted the invitation of the Lieutenant Governor and look forward to assuming the job as the Premier of Ontario,” said Doug Ford. “I will be working with my team to fulfill my campaign commitments and deliver change for the people.”

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, brenda@wawa-news.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*