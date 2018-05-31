Culvert being washed out

May 31, 2018 @ 05:47

It really doesn’t look like much as you drive past it. A little washout on the shoulder of the road, just before the burnt out foundations of the Lakewood Motel on Highway 17 north of Wawa. A second look reveals that a guardpost is hanging, and down the embankment is a mess. It appears that signs and metal sticks have been used to shore up fill. Looking further down the embankment, a piece of the culvert can be seen laying off in the bush. Hopefully, the rain forecast for today will not damage this area any further before it can be properly repaired.