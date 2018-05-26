Hwy 631 CLOSED (White River to Hornepayne) 18:45

May 26, 2018 @ 18:45

Highway 631 has been reopened.

May 25, 2018 @ 11:30

Highway 631 remains closed from White River to Hornepayne.

May 25, 2018 @ 06:53

Highway 631 remains closed. There has been no information from OPP or ON511 as to when it may open. Michael Mantha’s editorial stated, “My team has been in contact with the Ministry of Transportation and will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day. They anticipate the highway to be open to one lane tomorrow and two lanes fully reopened by next Wednesday.”

May 24, 2018 @ 12:47

Wawa-news has confirmed with OPP North Bay Communications Centre that Highway 631 remains closed, and is closed from White River through Hornepayne to the Junction of Hwy631 and Hwy 11.

May 24, 2018 @ 12:42

Wawa-news is trying to confirm the status of Highway 631.

May 24, 2018 @ 11:16

OPP UPDATE: The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public that highway 631 will be closed from White River, Ontario to Hornepayne due to a culvert failure, causing both lanes of travel to be closed.

The OPP are requesting that the public remain away from this area. This will allow crews to work as quickly and as safely as possible. The O.P.P. will distribute details and updates of the road advisory as information becomes available.

Please do not call O.P.P. Provincial Communication Centres for road advisory updates or road condition information.

Visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at ontario.ca/511, twitter @511Ontario or call 511 traveller’s information such as winter road conditions, construction reports, road closures, traffic reports, traffic cameras and interactive mapping.

May 24, 2018 @ 06:30

Highway 631 remains closed.

May 23, 2018 @ 20:11

Hwy 631 has been closed from White River to Hornepayne due to a culvert collapse. It is unknown how long it will take for the culvert to be replaced. However, with the culvert replacement south of Wawa a couple of weeks ago taking about 40 hours, one may anticipate a similar duration.

Word from the scene is that most of the highway surface has collapsed with the culvert (40km north of White River).