Happenings at Wawa First United Church

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926
Sat.       June 02     Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.
                              
Mon.    June 04     U.C.W.  Summer Meeting – 6:15 at Kaireen’s Cottage
                                                            
Sun.     June 10    An invitation has been received from
                              St. John’s U.C. Marathon to join them
                              at 11 a.m. for Morning Worship.
                              A sign -up sheet has been placed at the back of the Church -PLEASE SIGN if YOU wish to attend.
May God’s transforming love surround, enfold, strengthen and comfort us.

