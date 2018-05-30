Happenings at Wawa First United Church

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

Sat. June 02 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.

Mon. June 04 U.C.W. Summer Meeting – 6:15 at Kaireen’s Cottage

Sun. June 10 An invitation has been received from

St. John’s U.C. Marathon to join them

at 11 a.m. for Morning Worship.

A sign -up sheet has been placed at the back of the Church -PLEASE SIGN if YOU wish to attend.

May God’s transforming love surround, enfold, strengthen and comfort us.