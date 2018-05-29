Superior East OPP – Oshawa Male charged with Drug Offence

May 29, 2018 @ 10:54

On Monday May 28, 2018 at approximately 4:15 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (White River) Detachment were conducting R.I.D.E checks on Highway 17 in the Hunt Township District of Algoma. At that time officers had occasion to speak with a male driver of a motor vehicle. During the investigation police located and seized a quantity of marihuana.

As a result Emerson Martin Keith MOSES (24) of Oshawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offence:

Adult Possession of a Schedule II substance- Cannabis Marihuana- over 30 grams contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on August 13, 2018.