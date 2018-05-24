Red Pine Exploration Drills 9.2 g/t Gold Over 6.3 Metres in Minto Mine South

May 24, 2018 @ 12:25

Red Pine Exploration Inc announces results from nine drill holes at its Wawa Gold Project, located approximately 2 kilometres east of Wawa, Ontario. The drill holes were part of Red Pine’s 2017 and 2018 drill programs and targeted the Minto Mine South Zone.

Highlights (Table 1):

Discovery of high-grade gold intersections in the extension of the Minto Mine South Zone:

o SD-17-174 contains 9.2 g/t gold over 6.3 metres, including 16.9 g/t gold over 2 metres, in the down-dip extension of the Minto Mine South Zone;

o SD-18-192 contains 7.7 g/t gold over 2.0 metres in a new high-grade zone located 150 metres down-dip of the historic Minto Mine;

o SD-17-174 contains 9.2 g/t gold over 6.3 metres, including 16.9 g/t gold over 2 metres, in the down-dip extension of the Minto Mine South Zone; o SD-18-192 contains 7.7 g/t gold over 2.0 metres in a new high-grade zone located 150 metres down-dip of the historic Minto Mine; In-fill drilling intersected additional high-grade gold in the Minto Mine South Zone and supports the continuity of high-grade mineralization in the zone:

o SD-18-195 contains 5.1 g/t gold over 5.3 metres including 12.2 g/t gold over 2.0 metres in the Hornblende Shear Zone.

“We continue to discover near-surface zones of high grade gold mineralization with the currently defined footprint of the Minto Mine South Zone,” stated Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine. “This will likely have a positive impact on the gold inventory at the Minto Mine South Zone. We will continue to drill test these new gold zones as part of our current 30,000 metres drill program.”

Table 1. Highlights of the 2017-2018 drilling results in the Minto Mine South Zone

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Gold (g/t) Gold Zone SD-17-159 168.8 169.8 1.0 2.5 SD-17-174 193.6 199.9 6.3 9.2 Minto Mine South Including 193.6 195.6 2.0 16.9 SD-18-192 247.9 249.9 2.0 7.7 Intersection New

Shear Zone/Minto

Mine South SD-18-194 271.9 274.2 2.3 2.7 Minto Mine South SD-18-195 134.1 139.4 5.3 5.1 including 134.1 136.1 2.0 12.2 SD-18-196 98.5 103.3 4.8 3.6 Including 100.4 103.3 2.9 5.7

*Assay results reported over intersection length. In the Minto Mine South Zone, the intersection lengths are estimated to be >75% true width.

Discoveries in the Minto Mine South Zone

Red Pine’s drilling continues to show that high-grade gold zones are being consistently discovered in the down-dip and strike extensions of the Minto Mine South Zone. Hole SD-17-174 represents a 60 metres step-out on the currently defined mineralized footprint in the Minto Mine South Zone. Hole SD-18-192 likely represents the discovery of a new high-grade zone in Minto Mine South located 150 metres down-dip of the historic Minto Mine. Hole SD-18-194 represents a 120 metres step-out from SD-17-174 in the Minto Mine South structure and indicates the persistence of the gold mineralization. Additional drilling is currently testing the lateral extents of the gold mineralization in the area between SD-17-174 and SD-18-194. SD-17-136, SD-17-138, and SD-17-141 did not contain any significant results.

Wawa Gold Project Background

Since December 2014, Red Pine’s exploration work has involved the ongoing sampling of 42,000 metres of historic core that was never sampled by previous operators of the project, and aggressive drilling campaigns. To date, the Company has completed over 48,000 metres of drilling and made four discoveries along the extension of the Surluga Deposit: the Surluga North Zone, the Hornblende-William Zone, the Minto Mine South Zone and the Grace-Darwin Zone. These are part of the Wawa Gold Corridor, a gold-mineralization zone that extends for more than 5 kilometres.

Red Pine’s on-going drill program is designed to potentially expand the size of the existing inferred gold resource and connect the other zones of gold mineralization along the newly-discovered Wawa Gold Corridor.

The Company is well positioned to fund its share of the Wawa Gold exploration program.

As such, the sampling and drill programs are expected to continue through 2018.

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RPX”.

Red Pine has a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LP. holding the remaining 40% interest. Red Pine is the operating manager of the project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property.