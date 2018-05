May 11, 2018 @ 10:22

During the month of April 2018 the Superior East Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 637 calls for service (CFS) which included some of the following:

21 motor vehicle collisions,

8 violence related CFS,

14 property related CFS, and

7 drug related incident.

Officers continue to patrol our communities and the highways to ensure road safety and conduct traffic enforcement throughout the Superior East Detachments’ area.