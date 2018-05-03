Happening at Wawa First United Church – May 3

May 3, 2018 @ 07:50

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

THANK YOU, Roberta for being with us for the past 8 months. We ALL join in wishing you God’s Blessings in your future endeavors.

Mon. May 07 U.C.W. Meeting – 7 p.m.

Sun. May 13 Official Board Meeting following Morning Worship

Thurs. May 17 Worship Committee – 9:30 a.m.

God is with us on all of our journeys.