Students Put “Under Pressure” at 29th Annual Bridge Building Contest

May 2, 2018 @ 08:50

Sault College, in partnership with Professional Engineers Ontario – Algoma Chapter, is excited to host the 29th Annual Bridge Building contest! Taking place on Saturday, May 5 in Sault College’s Multimedia Centre, the day will kick off with the grade 4 and 5 division – the youngest of four divisions – beginning at 10 a.m.

The competition will see participants in four divisions: Grade 4/5, Grade 6/7/8, Grade 9-12, and an open category! In preparation for the event, students from the community were given the opportunity to participate in bridge building informational clinics throughout the last month. During these clinics, engineers from Professional Engineers Ontario – Algoma Chapter provided valuable tips and demonstrations on how to construct strong and sturdy bridges.

“This event is a great way to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). It provides a great hands-on learning opportunity for students of all ages,” said Marc Pilon, P.Eng, Vice-Chair for the Professional Engineers Ontario Algoma Chapter and Event Organizer. “Our group of Engineers have taken it to the next level for this year’s competition with extended outreach to the schools, countless classroom visits, and exciting demonstrations. We expect our best turnout yet!”

“This long-standing event is always met with enthusiasm by everyone involved,” said Gilbert Totime, Sault College Student Recruiter. “It is an exciting way to introduce students to the world of civil engineering while having some fun! We are honoured to partner with the Professional Engineers Ontario – Algoma Chapter to offer our community this unique and educational event.”

The bridges are scored during a process of being crushed to test their strength. A load is applied to the top centre of each bridge and weight is applied to test the structures’ limits until the bridge is ultimately crushed. Furthermore, awards will be handed out in each division for exceptional architecture, engineering, and construction criteria.

Over $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to contest winners. The International Bridge Administration has also generously donated various prizes for the event!

This year’s sponsors include: the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists, Sault College’s School-College-Work-Initiative, Professional Engineers Ontario – Algoma Chapter, and the International Bridge Administration.

Students may drop off their completed bridges at the College and register for the contest on Thursday, May 3 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. in Sault College’s Essar Hall.

The Bridge Building event is open to the public and free parking is available anywhere on campus. Join us to support our local community in this exciting competition!

For more details, please contact Sault College Student Recruitment at 759-2554, ext. 2222 or the Professional Engineers Ontario – Algoma Chapter at algoma@peo.on.ca.

About Sault College Civil Engineering Technician Program

The Civil Engineering Technician program is designed to prepare graduates with the basic skills and knowledge to enter the design and heavy construction fields. As a graduate, students can work as part of an engineering team or as part of a multi-disciplinary team. Graduates work in a variety of careers including computer-aided drafting and design (CAD), surveying, construction layout and inspection, field and laboratory testing, supervision and scheduling of projects, estimating, sales and marketing, as well as design and construction of municipal installations, highways, pipelines, and hydro-electric developments. Students may have the opportunity to be involved in applied research projects. Sault College, located in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario is one of 24 community colleges in Ontario.

About Sault College

The vision of Sault College is to provide a transformative life experience through empowering those who study with us to think and learn in progressive, innovative ways, including those we have not yet imagined. Sault College grants Ontario College certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas, graduate certificates, and degrees to its graduates. The College is the largest deliverer of apprenticeship training in all of Northern Ontario. Sault College has a significant economic impact on the community, with spin-offs in excess of $158 million. Over $1.8 million dollars in scholarships, bursaries and awards are distributed annually to students at the College. Located on the border to the United States and situated in the middle of three of the largest Great Lakes on the planet, Sault College is one of 24 publicly-funded colleges in the province of Ontario.