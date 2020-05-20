Sault College’s E-Learning Programming Continues to Expand

Sault College’s e-learning course offerings continue to expand with a diverse range of program options for every learner. The College’s newest online certificates include: Data Analytics in Business Decision-Making Ontario College Graduate Certificate, Social Entrepreneurship Certificate and Strength-Based Perspectives in Helping Certificate.

With the addition of these new online certificates, Sault College is now offering over 40 online certificate options for learners! Registration for the summer term is open until May 22 and can be done by emailing [email protected]. There is no better time to take advantage of our many course offerings, which can be taken completely online and on a part-time basis.

Our newest certificates include:

Data Analytics in Business Decision-Making: provides the skills and knowledge needed to support real world business decision-making and planning through data insights, data management, and data science. The program will provide you with a blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on practical skills for data collection, data analysis, and data manipulation.

Social Entrepreneurship: designed for individuals who want to make a positive difference to society by operating or working for a community-based business that implements solutions to social, cultural, or environmental issues. Graduates will gain an understanding of themselves as citizens of the world and learn the entrepreneurial and business skills needed to affect change and make a positive impact through a social enterprise.

Strength-Based Perspectives in Helping: provides learners with knowledge and skills to apply evidence-based practices for increasing happiness, building resilience, and enhancing overall life satisfaction for self and others whether that be for personal or professional growth.

Registration for the summer term for these and many others, including some of our newer courses: Happiness: Pitfalls and Pathways, Overview of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, and Coaching and Mentoring, is open until May 22. For more information on these and other programs, visit our website or contact [email protected]

Many of these courses will also be offered in the fall 2020 and winter 2021 intake. Keep visiting our website for updates and information.

