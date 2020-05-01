Sault College Professor Offering Free AutoCAD Training for Local High School Students

Sault College recognizes that due to the current COVID-19 situation there may be some high school students who have not had the opportunity to further develop their skills and interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning.

To assist with hands on learning in this exciting area, Sault College Civil Engineering Professor Marc Pilon is sharing his expertise by offering a free online AutoCAD Certificate Course for local high school students. Learn the basics of AutoCAD with this comprehensive five day course designed to develop a basic working proficiency in the program. AutoCAD is a key tool in the development of design drawings for engineering, construction, manufacturing, robotics and more!

The online course will run May 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 from 1 – 4 p.m. respectively with an assessment at the end. Students will require a desktop or laptop computer (Windows OS preferred) as well as access to a stable internet connection. This course will be delivered through Microsoft Teams. To register for the course, students must email[email protected] by noon on May 11, 2020. Additional details will be provided upon registration.

Autodesk provides a free AutoCAD download to students with a valid educational email address. Required computer specifications can be found here: (https://knowledge.autodesk.com/support/autocad/troubleshooting/caas/sfdcarticles/sfdcarticles/System-requirements-for-AutoCAD-2018.html)

“We are excited to offer this program to any interested high school students as a way to provide hands on learning in a relevant industry driven field. Given the recent transition to online learning, we thought it would be an opportune time to offer this program as a combination approach to education outreach, recruitment, and skills development,” said Marc Pilon, P. Eng, Professor/Coordinator – Civil Engineering, Sault College.

“Students are often very keen with this program and previous high school co-op students of mine in the industry have excelled with learning these skills and concepts so rapidly we were able to use their drafting work on actual projects. I find this gives the students a sense of pride in their work, and they are able to see the true design process from start to finish,” he added.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to develop your skills in this exciting and important area. Register today!