Wawa Woman Charged with Assault

May 1, 2018 @ 09:19

On Monday April 30, 2018 at approximately 5:50 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a local Wawa address regarding a report of a dispute. Investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place between a female and a male.

As a result a 30 year old Wawa, Ontario female was arrested and charged with the following offence;

Adult Assault – Spousal contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on June 11, 2018.