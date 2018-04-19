Breaking News

Getting some hands on experience

Post Views: 220

Apr 19, 2018 @ 09:40

 

Students in Wawa’s École secondaire Saint-Joseph’s transportation technology and fabrication technology courses, along with their teacher, Mr. James Stewart, took part in Collège Boréal’s Challenge optimal des métiers, innovations et technologies (COMIT). During this challenge, held on March 6, students were able to apply their theoretical and practical knowledge in automotive mechanics and welding. “This is a great opportunity for students to make the link between what they learn in school and the world of work”, explains Mr. Stewart.

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, brenda@wawa-news.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*