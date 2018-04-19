Getting some hands on experience

Apr 19, 2018 @ 09:40

Students in Wawa’s École secondaire Saint-Joseph’s transportation technology and fabrication technology courses, along with their teacher, Mr. James Stewart, took part in Collège Boréal’s Challenge optimal des métiers, innovations et technologies (COMIT). During this challenge, held on March 6, students were able to apply their theoretical and practical knowledge in automotive mechanics and welding. “This is a great opportunity for students to make the link between what they learn in school and the world of work”, explains Mr. Stewart.