Perseverance, selflessness and entrepreneurship

Travis Terris, a grade 12 student at École secondaire Saint Joseph (Wawa), is a positive leader who stands out through his composure and self-confidence. His good humour, smile and calmness when facing challenges allowed him to earn the respect of his peers and school staff. Travis manages his time and hobbies according to his strengths and always with a realistic objective. Since grade 9 and until his graduation, Travis has maintained his principles of righteousness, justice and fairness.

Travis has stood out by showing perseverance throughout his academic journey. A conscientious and diligent student, he was able to overcome obstacles through his determination to succeed. Travis completes his projects successfully while involving his peers.

This young nature and fitness enthusiast excels in several sports: curling, volleyball, basketball and soccer. Through his knowledge of sports rules and team play, Travis has been a true asset to his teams.

Passionate about electronics, Travis has played a key role during the presentation of school performances, Christmas concerts, as well as elementary and high school graduation ceremonies. Travis took care of everything: sound, video, lighting and editing. In addition, as Travis has a wonderful voice, everyone took great pleasure in listening to him sing at the Christmas concerts!

In the past year, despite the pandemic, Travis succeeded in starting his own knife and scissor sharpening business in Wawa. Travis, a knowledgeable businessman, promotes and manages Superior Knife Sharpening while listening to the needs of the community in this area.

The Chevaliers and École Saint-Joseph team would like to congratulate him and wish him a great deal success in all his projects!