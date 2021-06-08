A talented ÉS Saint-Joseph student wins the Legion competition

Several students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) stood out through their participation in the Legion’s Poster Competition. Grade 10 student Hana Nelson, with her black and white drawing, won 1st place in Wawa,. Afterwards, whe went on to claim top spot for the area encompassing 11 communities from White River to Massey and finally, placed 1st overall for the District Sudbury and North Bay, an area stretching from Sundridge to Parry Sound. Congratulations to a remarkable young artist!