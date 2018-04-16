SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Man charged with impaired and possession

Apr 16, 2018 @ 09:34

On Saturday April 14, 2018 at approximately 1:47 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment while on general patrols observed a motor vehicle disobey a traffic sign at a controlled intersection and therefore conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the male driver police detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

As a result Justin FLETCHER (18) of Wawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Adult Driving While Ability Impaired- motor vehicle (Alcohol) contrary to section 253(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Driving with More than 80mgs. Of Alcohol in Blood contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession of a Schedule II substance- Cannabis resin-under 1gram contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on May 7, 2018.