Happenings at First United Church – April 11

Apr 11, 2018 @ 10:15

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926).

CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m. Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.

Sun. Apr. 08 During Morning Worship 28 more Prayer Shawls were Blessed & are now ready to be given when a need arises.

Thurs. Apr. 12 Thrift Shop Begins at 5 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 15 Roberta will be away. Kaireen will lead a shortened Morning Worship to be followed by Trudy Dunham who will instruct us in Basic First Aid Training. A warm welcome is extended to the Congregation of St. Paul’s to join us.

Tues. Apr. 17 Pack Up after the Thrift Shop at 10:00 a.m. ALL HELP WELCOME. No Heavy Lifting

Thurs. Apr. 19 Worship Committee – 9 :30 a.m.

Sun. Apr. 22 Official Board Meeting following Morning Worship

Come worship Jesus, our Risen Lord.