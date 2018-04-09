SE OPP – March Statistics

Apr 9, 2018 @ 13:26

During the month of March 2018 the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East Detachments responded to 775 calls for service (CFS) which included some of the following:

16 motor vehicle collisions,

2 impaired by alcohol driving charges,

6 violence related Calls For Service

8 property related Calls For Service,

11 drug related Calls For Service

Officers also patrolled our communities and highways to ensure road safety and conducted traffic enforcement throughout the Detachments’ area.