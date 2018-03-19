SE OPP Hornepayne – Traffic stop for Snow Vehicle results in Impaired and 90 Day Suspension

Mar 19, 2018 @ 09:54

On Saturday March 17, 2018, at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers from the Superior East (Hornepayne) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a motorized snow vehicle in the town of Hornepayne, Ontario. After speaking with the male driver, officers detected an odour of alcohol on his breath.

As a result Richard John LAVIGNE age 29, of Hornepayne, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Adult Driving While Ability Impaired (alcohol) motor vehicle contrary to section 253(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Driving with More than 80 mgs of Alcohol in Blood contrary to section 253(1) (b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was issued a 90 day Automatic Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the snow machine was impounded for 7 days.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Hornepayne, Ontario, on April 26, 2018.