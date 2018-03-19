SE OPP Hornepayne – Traffic stop for Snow Vehicle results in Impaired and 90 Day Suspension

Mar 19, 2018 @ 09:54
On Saturday March 17, 2018, at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers from the Superior East (Hornepayne) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a motorized snow vehicle in the town of Hornepayne, Ontario. After speaking with the male driver, officers detected an odour of alcohol on his breath.
As a result Richard John LAVIGNE age 29, of Hornepayne, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;
- Adult Driving While Ability Impaired (alcohol) motor vehicle contrary to section 253(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Driving with More than 80 mgs of Alcohol in Blood contrary to section 253(1) (b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.
The accused was issued a 90 day Automatic Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the snow machine was impounded for 7 days.
The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Hornepayne, Ontario, on April 26, 2018.