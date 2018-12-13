Superior East OPP Hornepayne – Traffic Stop results in Criminal Charges

On Friday December 7, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m., a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Hornepayne) Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Fourth Avenue in Hornepayne, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, Johnathan WON (23) of Hornepayne, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following;

Driving while Disqualified – court order, contrary to section 259(4) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Drive without proper rear light – motor vehicle, contrary to section 62(1) of the Ontario Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver, contrary to section 5(1) of O. Reg 340/94 (HTA).

The vehicle was subsequently towed and impounded for 45 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hornepayne, Ontario on March 21, 2019.