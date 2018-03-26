SE OPP White River – White River Male Charged with Assault

Mar 26, 2018 @ 12:46

On Saturday March 24, 2018 at approximately 9:15 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (White River) Detachment responded to a White River address regarding a report of an assault. Investigation revealed that a female had been assaulted by a male.

As a result a 48 year old White River, Ontario male was arrested and charged with:

Adult Assault – Spousal contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on May 7, 2018.