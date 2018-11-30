Wawa Male charged with multiple criminal traffic charges

On Friday November 23, 2018, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a traffic complaint regarding possible impaired driver. The driver was reported to be operating a snowmobile erratically within the town of Wawa.

Officers located the snowmobile and driver at a local residence.

As a result of this investigation, Colton VALLIERE (25) of Wawa, Ontario was charged with the following;

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle contrary to section 249(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer, contrary to section 249.1(1) of the CC,

Fail to wear proper helmet, contrary to section 20(1) of the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act (MSVA) of Ontario.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on January 7th 2019.