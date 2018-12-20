SE OPP Wawa – Two Wawa Residents Charged with drug trafficking

On Wednesday December 19, 2018, members of the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), executed a search warrant at a residence on Regina Crescent in Wawa, Ontario.

As a result of the search, police seized approximately 40 tablets of suspected fentanyl and a small amount of cash. The street value of the drugs is approximately $2400. Two Wawa residents were arrested and charged subsequent to the search.

Thomas THAYER (29 years old) of Wawa, Ontario was charged with:

Traffick in Schedule I substance – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Nicole KORYTKO (28 years old) of Wawa, Ontario was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused parties are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on February 11 and March 4, 2019.