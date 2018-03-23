SE OPP Wawa – Traffic stop results in over 80mgs

Mar 23, 2018 @ 09:26

On Thursday March 22, 2018 at approximately 10:20 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 near the Pinewood drive entrance Wawa, Ontario. Upon speaking to the female driver of the automobile officers detected an odour of alcoholic beverage.

As a result Tanya Lynn HOVINMAKI (35) of Terrace Bay, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Adult Driving with More than 80 mgs. Of Alcohol in Blood contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on April 9, 2018.