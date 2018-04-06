Wawa Mixed Curling – 2017/18 Playoffs Schedule

Apr 6, 2018 @ 08:16

The Mixed Curling Finals are scheduled for April 12, 2018, starting at 7:30 p.m.

After some keen curling, the Teams of Spencer and Boyd will face off for the 2017-2018 Playoff Champions. Good luck to both teams.

Reminder: The Ladies and Men’s Championship Games are Wednesday, April 11th, and – the Men’s 71st Annual Curling Bonspiel is April 13 – 15th. 24 Teams are registered, and a fun weekend is planned.

Thursday – March 29th ROUND ROBIN – 7:30 PM Ice #1 TERRIS vs SPENCER Ice #2 HOFFMANN vs McCOY Ice #3 LESCHISHIN vs BOYD Ice #4 SZEKELY vs HALL Thursday – April 5th SEMI-FINALS – 7:30 PM Ice #2 SPENCER vs McCOY Ice #3 BOYD vs SZEKELY Thursday – April 12th CHAMPIONSHIP – 7:30 PM Ice #3 SPENCER vS BOYD

Members of the Regular Season Champions “Team Terris” is Tom Terris – Skip, Melissa Terris – Vice Skip, Marnie Lafleur-Beach – Lead, Sam Rowe – Second, and Marcie De La Franier – Spare.