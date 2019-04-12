Breaking News

Wawa Mixed Curling – Final standings

The Final Playoff Curling Game was played Thursday, April 11th. The Mixed Playoff Champions 2018 – 2019 Season are Team Terris: Skip – Tom Terris, Vice – Mellissa Terris, Lead – Marcie De La Franier, and Second – Mark Hindermeier / Kelly Culhane. The Playoff Runner-Up is Team Joe McCoy.

Congratulations.

 

