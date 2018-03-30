Breaking News

2017-18 Wawa Mixed Curling Playoffs

Post Views: 122

Mar 30, 2018 @ 08:36

Thursday – March 29th ROUND ROBIN – 7:30 p.m.

Ice #1 TERRIS vs SPENCER
Ice #2 HOFFMANN vs McCOY
Ice #3 LESCHISHIN cs BOYD
Ice #4 SZEKELY vs HALL  

 

Thursday – April 5th SEMI-FINALS – 7:30 p.m.

Ice #2 SPENCER vs McCOY
Ice #3 BOYD vs SZEKELY

 

Thursday – April 12th CHAMPIONSHIP  – 7:30 p.m.

Last night’s Mixed Curling Quarter Finals was an exciting evening with the top (3) Teams from the Regular Season being ousted. The Regular Season Champions were the Tom Terris Team: Tom Terris, Melissa Terris, Marnie Lafleur-Beach, Sam Rowe, Marcie De La Franier. The Semi-Finals will be Thursday, April 5th at 7:30 p.m.

Good luck to the teams.

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, brenda@wawa-news.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*