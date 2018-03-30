2017-18 Wawa Mixed Curling Playoffs

Mar 30, 2018 @ 08:36
Thursday – March 29th ROUND ROBIN – 7:30 p.m.
|Ice #1
|TERRIS
|vs
|SPENCER
|Ice #2
|HOFFMANN
|vs
|McCOY
|Ice #3
|LESCHISHIN
|cs
|BOYD
|Ice #4
|SZEKELY
|vs
|HALL
Thursday – April 5th SEMI-FINALS – 7:30 p.m.
|Ice #2
|SPENCER
|vs
|McCOY
|Ice #3
|BOYD
|vs
|SZEKELY
Thursday – April 12th CHAMPIONSHIP – 7:30 p.m.
Last night’s Mixed Curling Quarter Finals was an exciting evening with the top (3) Teams from the Regular Season being ousted. The Regular Season Champions were the Tom Terris Team: Tom Terris, Melissa Terris, Marnie Lafleur-Beach, Sam Rowe, Marcie De La Franier. The Semi-Finals will be Thursday, April 5th at 7:30 p.m.
Good luck to the teams.