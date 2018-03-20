SE OPP Wawa – Arrest Man after Driver flees from Attempted Stop

Mar 20, 2018 @ 09:01
On Tuesday March 20, 2018 at approximately 12:55 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment attempted to stop a motor vehicle on Broadway Ave. Wawa, Ontario only to have the driver flee the scene. The motor vehicle was observed by police near a local business area. Police were able to locate and arrest a male subject.
As a result Kristofer Shawn FOURNIER (29) year old of no fix address was arrested and charged with the following offences;
- Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
- Adult Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer contrary to section 249.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000- in Canada contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Possession of an Identity Document contrary to section 56.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- 9 Counts of Adult Fail to Comply with Recognizance contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada.
The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday March 20, 2018.