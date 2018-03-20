SE OPP Wawa – Arrest Man after Driver flees from Attempted Stop

Mar 20, 2018 @ 09:01

On Tuesday March 20, 2018 at approximately 12:55 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment attempted to stop a motor vehicle on Broadway Ave. Wawa, Ontario only to have the driver flee the scene. The motor vehicle was observed by police near a local business area. Police were able to locate and arrest a male subject.

As a result Kristofer Shawn FOURNIER (29) year old of no fix address was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer contrary to section 249.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000- in Canada contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession of an Identity Document contrary to section 56.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

9 Counts of Adult Fail to Comply with Recognizance contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday March 20, 2018.