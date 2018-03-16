SE OPP Wawa – Youth Arrested in Hawk Junction for Mischief

Mar 16, 2018 @ 10:32

On Thursday March 15, 2018 at approximately 1:00 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a Hawk Junction address regarding a mischief incident. At the scene police observed damage to a passenger van.

As a result of this investigation police arrested and charged a 15 year old Thorold, Ontario male who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act with:

Mischief Under $5,000 contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on the 7, May, 2018.