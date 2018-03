Mar 5, 2018 @ 09:30

The 2018 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby had the best weather possible. Anglers who travelled to Wawa enjoyed their drive without threat of snowstorm and closed highways to enjoy near 0C temperatures during the daytime, with sun and blue skies – dropping just enough to freeze things back up overnight.

Lots of fish (87) were registered with more lake trout being caught than any other species, with only three whitefish being caught on Wawa Lake.