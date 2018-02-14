From the Branch – February 14

Feb 14, 2018 @ 09:29

Yes, it looks like winter is on it’s way out but we can still get some nasty days.

At the Legion hall they had a successful “chase the winter Blues away” event and the silent auction had over 70 attending and bidding on the 91 items which were donated by local businesses and individuals From Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie. Thank You so much. 3 young girls from the defined movement and dance served the crowd some delicious hors d’oeuvres as well as tea and coffee. They did a wonderful job and the special beverages were very much appreciated It was a successful evening. We could not have done it without some great volunteers. The whole town pulled together on this one.

Our Annual Public speaking event will be on February 21th. We should have about 25 speakers from our local schools. Come and hear our future leaders speak Everyone welcome. Contest starts at 6.00 p.m.

A painter was sitting on one of the scenic lookouts to paint the sunset over Lake Superior.

A Mother and her little daughter were observing the man.

Then the little girl whispered to her mom… “ This is sad. The poor man cannot afford a camera!”

To all our Comrades sick at home. In the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.

nt from Mail for Windows 10