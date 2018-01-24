From the Branch – January 24

Jan 24, 2018 @ 08:35

Those first weeks of January went by fast, and I guess a lot faster than our veterans did in 1945 when they were waiting and getting ready for the big push a few weeks later. But in the meantime, it was just patrolling the south shore of the Waal river and reinforcing the troops at the bridgehead on the north side.

And so was it day after day, keeping an eye out for action by the opposing army. But as Jack Myers told me once there was a soldiers code that you would never shoot at the guy with the kitchen cart who brought the rations around to every battery and foxhole. And so did the other side. But for the rest, it was just bitching about the cold weather and make the best of the hours you were not on patrol.

At the Branch we have the Chase away the Winter Blues on February 10th, as was mentioned in last weeks column and we hope everyone is getting ready for that fun event.

BUT first and foremost our musical team and the Good Times band are having a Pub Nite on January 26th. With music starting at 7.00 pm but the Lounge will open at 3.30 pm and they are planning several games to partake with like euchre and other games and someone even is bringing a chess board. And there will be a silver collection for the “Lift for the Legion” fundraiser.

Johnnie came to school on Monday morning and told his grade 2 teacher, ”I slept with my Dad last night!”

So to teach him the right grammar she told him “ No, I slept with Dad last night!”

So Johnnie right away answered, “I never seen you there!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.