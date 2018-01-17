From the Branch – January 17

Jan 17, 2018 @ 14:40

Brrr, it has been cold but maybe in the next few weeks things will warm up.

At the Branch we have a few ideas and one is that we will have a silent auction and “Chase away the winter Blues!” Social on February 10th. from 07.00 till 10.00 pm. This will be a fundraiser for the “Lift for the Legion Campaign. Come and join your friends with a few Hors d’Oeuvres , A Winter Blues specialty beverage from the bar and browse the tables

to check the items om which you may want to bid on. ALL items to be auctioned off have been donated. So please come out and enjoy this special evening and a great way to help the Legion.

This young man had all his qualifications and had passed the physical and when that was done the Doctor asked him “Why do you want to join the NAVY?”

So the fellow answered, “My Dad thought it was a good idea!”

“So is your Dad a Navy Man?” asked the Doc.

“No, he is in the ARMY!” was the reply.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.