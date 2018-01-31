From the Branch – January 31

Jan 31, 2018 @ 13:52

46So that’s about it for January and I think everyone is ready for some nice sunny days with only a little cold.

Still to come is the Chase away the winter blues fundraiser on February 10th. From 7.00 till 10.00 p.m. With games and Horse d’oeuvres and a special drink from the bar and a silent auction which will make it very interesting and proceeds of a silver collection will go to the Lift for the Legion.

Last Saturday’s winners at the cribbage tournament were 1th.Joan and Pierre, 2nd. Irene and Peter, 3rd Gerry and Laverne and boobs were Iris and Cliff who got 0 points but had fun doing it. The 50/50 draw was won by Iris and the meat spin by Sandra.

Little Mary and her class took a trip to visit the Police Station and the Officer there explained all what was going on.

Mary and her friends were very interested at the pictures of wanted persons on the wall.

So Mary asked the officer f those people were wanted and he confirmed it.

But Mary asked him… “Why did you not grab him when you took his picture?”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.