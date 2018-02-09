Letter – What are Carillion Contingency Plans?

Feb 9, 2018 @ 16:49

Earlier today, Ontario PC Transportation Critic Michael Harris sent the following letter to Transportation Minister Kathryn McGarry regarding Carillion:

Dear Minister McGarry,

I am writing today to inquire about the contingency plans the Wynne Liberal government has in place should Carillion Canada fold in the wake of the collapse of their parent company.

E-mails and phone calls regarding Carillion have been pouring into my offices from Ontarians from across the province – Northern Ontario, rural Ontario, and within the GTA. Families are understandably worried about your government’s ability to maintain winter road safety in Ontario. This is hardly surprising given your government’s dismal record in keeping our roads safe. The Auditor General’s findings show a laundry list of government failures and inaction has resulted in substandard snowplowing services in the province. For years the Ontario PCs have questioned your government’s tendering of these contracts.

An anonymous employee at Carillion said that “our patrol yard doesn’t have enough trucks to keep the highways safe,” and that, “the majority are broken down and we can’t get any repairs done, since no one will work on them because they’re afraid of not getting paid for the work they do,” concluding “it bothers me, but there’s nothing we can do.” Concerned employees of Carillion, as well as the many families that travel on our winter roads each day, deserve to know that their government has a plan to keep our roads safe.

Today, I am asking you to please inform Ontario families within the next week of any contingencies your government has put in place to ensure that roads will continue to be plowed, and families will be able to get to and from work, hockey practice, and errands safely.

Time is of the essence. Court filings have shown that Carillion Canada has only enough cash to maintain operations until February 19, 2018. The Ontario PCs think the people of Ontario deserve an answer.

Regards,

Michael Harris

Ontario PC Transportation Critic

MPP – Kitchener-Conestoga