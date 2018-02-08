Snow Squalls (LSPP to Searchmont)

Feb 8, 2018 @ 08:01

5:13 AM EST Thursday 08 February 2018

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Lake effect snow squalls are expected to weaken this evening.

Under the heaviest snow squalls, local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible and visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Road closures are possible.