Snow Squall Warnings Continue between Montreal River and Searchmont

Feb 8, 2018 @ 11:15

At 11:10 Environment Canada updated the Snow Squall Warning that is currently in effect for Montreal River to Searchmont. The snow squall warning for Agawa Bay and Lake Superior Provincial Park have been removed.

The lake effect snow squalls are expected to continue for a few hours while they drift towards Searchmont (south) and weakening later this afternoon, and into the evening.

Estimates are that 15 to 25 centimetres are possible.

Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana was closed due to heavy snow and poor visiblity in the snow squalls.