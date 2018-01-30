Tuesday Morning News – January 30

Jan 30, 2018 @ 07:59
Weather
|Today
|Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 31.
|Tonight
|Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Temperature rising to minus 6 by morning.
Roads
|2018-01-30 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-30 2:12
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-01-30 2:13
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-01-30 3:14
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-30 3:08
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-01-30 3:49
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-01-30 3:14
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-30 3:17
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-30 3:08
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-30 3:08
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-30 3:08
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-30 3:08
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-30 3:08
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-30 3:08
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-01-30 3:14
News Tidbits – Want a reason to get outside? Try the snowshoe borrowing program at the MMCC pro shop and go out and enjoy the trails!