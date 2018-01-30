Tuesday Morning News – January 30

Jan 30, 2018 @ 07:59

Weather

Today Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 31. Tonight Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Temperature rising to minus 6 by morning.

Roads

2018-01-30 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-30 2:12 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-30 2:13 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-30 3:14 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-01-30 3:08 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-30 3:49 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-30 3:14 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road 2018-01-30 3:17 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-01-30 3:08 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-01-30 3:08 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road 2018-01-30 3:08 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road 2018-01-30 3:08 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road 2018-01-30 3:08 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-30 3:08 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-30 3:14

News Tidbits – Want a reason to get outside? Try the snowshoe borrowing program at the MMCC pro shop and go out and enjoy the trails!