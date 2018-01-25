Thursday Morning News – January 25

Jan 25, 2018 @ 09:08
Weather
|Today
|Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. High minus 5.
|Tonight
|Flurries and periods of freezing drizzle. Low minus 10.
Roads
|2018-01-25 – morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and wet road with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-25 8:56
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-01-25 8:57
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-25 4:40
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-25 3:51
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-25 8:15
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-25 4:40
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-25 4:19
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-25 3:51
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-25 3:51
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-24 21:23
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road
|2018-01-25 3:51
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-01-25 3:51
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road, partly ice covered sections.
|2018-01-25 5:20
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-01-25 4:40
News Tidbits –