Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – January 25

Post Views: 72

Jan 25, 2018 @ 09:08

Weather

Today Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. High minus 5.
Tonight Flurries and periods of freezing drizzle. Low minus 10.

Roads

2018-01-25 – morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and wet road with snow packed sections. 2018-01-25 8:56
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-25 8:57
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-25 4:40
101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-01-25 3:51
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-25 8:15
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-25 4:40
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-25 4:19
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-01-25 3:51
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-01-25 3:51
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road 2018-01-24 21:23
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road 2018-01-25 3:51
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-25 3:51
631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow packed with bare and dry road, partly ice covered sections. 2018-01-25 5:20
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-25 4:40

News Tidbits

About BrenAdmin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*