Generous Donations to the LDHC Wish Upon A Star Campaign!

Jan 12, 2018 @ 11:51

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all donors who contributed to the Foundation’s “Wish Upon A Star” campaign. Over $8,600 was donated through this holiday campaign. Generous hearts do prevail in the communities that the Lady Dunn Health Centre serves.

Net proceeds will support the purchase of two IV pumps and an ECG machine to be used throughout the hospital, and a freezer for Lab Services. Thank you for your generous support and we wish you a safe and happy new year.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at foundation@ldhc.com.

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.