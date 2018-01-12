Breaking News

Generous Donations to the LDHC Wish Upon A Star Campaign!

Post Views: 251

Jan 12, 2018 @ 11:51

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all donors who contributed to the Foundation’s “Wish Upon A Star” campaign. Over $8,600 was donated through this holiday campaign. Generous hearts do prevail in the communities that the Lady Dunn Health Centre serves.

Net proceeds will support the purchase of two IV pumps and an ECG machine to be used throughout the hospital, and a freezer for Lab Services. Thank you for your generous support and we wish you a safe and happy new year.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at foundation@ldhc.com.

 

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*