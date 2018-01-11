Thursday Morning News – January 11

Weather

Today Periods of drizzle changing to rain this morning. Snow at times heavy over western sections. Local blowing snow late this afternoon. Fog patches. Snowfall amount 15 cm over western sections. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High plus 4 with temperature falling to minus 9 this afternoon. Tonight Snow and local blowing snow ending near midnight then clearing. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 32.

Roads

2018-01-11 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and wet road 2018-01-11 2:26 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River ice covered 2018-01-11 6:56 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-11 5:40 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-01-11 6:04 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-11 5:28 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-11 5:40 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-01-11 5:39 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-01-11 6:04 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road 2018-01-11 6:04 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with partly ice covered sections. 2018-01-11 6:04 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road 2018-01-11 6:04 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road 2018-01-11 6:04 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-11 6:04 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-11 5:40

News Tidbits – today is not looking like it will be nice. White River and Dubreuilville school buses were cancelled early this morning, Already driveways are very slippery, so take care not only walking but driving today as the weather changes.