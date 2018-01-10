Victims identified in Highway 144 Collision

Jan 10, 2018 @ 08:53

On January 4, 2017 at 12:42 a.m., the South Porcupine Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a passenger van and a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) on Highway 144, approximately four kilometres south of Highway 101.

The collision has claimed the life of Gilbert CHEECHOO, 59 years old, of Moose Factory, Ontario. The driver of the CMV, Ian WRIGHT, 51 years old, of Scarborough, Ontario was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The South Porcupine Detachment and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators are continuing their investigation to determine the cause for the collision.