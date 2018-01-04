Breaking News

Hwy 144 – One Lane now open after fatal collision

Jan 4, 2018 @ 11:23

On January 4, 2017 at 12:42 a.m., the South Porcupine Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 144, approximately four kilometres south of Highway 101.

 

It has been confirmed that one male has died as a result of the collision.

 

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators have been called to assist with the investigation. The Highway is open to one lane of traffic.

 

The investigation is still on-going. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

