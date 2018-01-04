Three Fatal Collisions Prompt OPP to Warn Motorists to Drive with Caution

Jan 4, 2018 @ 14:11
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists to drive with caution during the winter months. There have been three fatal motor vehicle collisions in less than 24 hours in three separate areas within the North East Region of the OPP.
The OPP would like to remind all travelers of the following:
- Be aware of the weather and drive according to the weather conditions
- Be well rested
- Wear your seatbelt
- Equip your vehicle with a winter survival kit, windshield washer fluid, road flares and jumper cables
- Give yourself extra time to get to your destination and delay your trip if the weather is bad
- Leave extra space between vehicles i.e.) don’t follow too closely
- Don’t drink and drive
- Consider using winter tires
The weather can affect driving conditions, however, other contributing factors for vehicle crashes may include:
- Driver error
- Poor vehicle maintenance
- Distracted driving
- Impairment
- Fatigue
- Driving experience
- Failure to use safety equipment
Everyone has a responsibility to drive safely for their sake and that of others.
Travelers can obtain road conditions by calling 511 or by visiting the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website at: www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions.