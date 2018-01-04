Three Fatal Collisions Prompt OPP to Warn Motorists to Drive with Caution

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists to drive with caution during the winter months. There have been three fatal motor vehicle collisions in less than 24 hours in three separate areas within the North East Region of the OPP.

The OPP would like to remind all travelers of the following:

Be aware of the weather and drive according to the weather conditions

Be well rested

Wear your seatbelt

Equip your vehicle with a winter survival kit, windshield washer fluid, road flares and jumper cables

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination and delay your trip if the weather is bad

Leave extra space between vehicles i.e.) don’t follow too closely

Don’t drink and drive

Consider using winter tires

The weather can affect driving conditions, however, other contributing factors for vehicle crashes may include:

Driver error

Poor vehicle maintenance

Distracted driving

Impairment

Fatigue

Driving experience

Failure to use safety equipment

Everyone has a responsibility to drive safely for their sake and that of others.

Travelers can obtain road conditions by calling 511 or by visiting the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website at: www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions.