Third person dies in East Ferris Collision

Jan 10, 2018 @ 13:00

Members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on January 4, 2018, at approximately 7:12 a.m. The collision occurred on Highway 17, west of Dube Road in the Municipality of East Ferris, Ontario. A westbound passenger car and an eastbound passenger car collided head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third person, a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He is identified as Mr. Eugene BORON, 83 years of age, of the Township of Bonfield, Ontario.

OPP Technical Traffic Collison Investigators (TTCI) and an officer utilizing the OPP Unmanned Arial System (UAS) assisted with the investigation. The Municipality of East Ferris Volunteer Fire Department and Nipissing Paramedic Services also attended the scene.

The investigation is continuing at this time.